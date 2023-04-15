Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mark Mathias (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Mathias got a hit in 40.0% of his 30 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those contests.
- He homered in 16.7% of his games last year (five of 30), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored a run in nine of his 30 games a season ago (30.0%), with two or more runs scored three times (10.0%).
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz (0-2) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
