Saturday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (6-8) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6) at 2:15 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (0-2) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (1-1).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Pirates have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (56 total, four per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule