Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Steven Matz, who starts for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Pirates have +165 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Pittsburgh's past three games has been 9, a span during which the Pirates and their opponents have gone under every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in six of its 14 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 5-3 4-3 4-3 7-4 1-2

