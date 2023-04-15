Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Steven Matz, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 18th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 56 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras will get the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up seven earned runs.

Contreras has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros W 7-4 Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros L 7-0 Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies - Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies - Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies - Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds - Home Roansy Contreras Graham Ashcraft

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.