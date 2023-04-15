How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Steven Matz, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 18th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 56 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Roansy Contreras will get the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up seven earned runs.
- Contreras has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|W 7-4
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
|4/12/2023
|Astros
|L 7-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jose Urquidy
|4/13/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/14/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Jake Woodford
|4/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Steven Matz
|4/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Miles Mikolas
|4/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Freeland
|4/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|José Ureña
|4/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Austin Gomber
|4/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Graham Ashcraft
