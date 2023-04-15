Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (6-8) on Saturday, April 15, when they battle Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6) at Busch Stadium at 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-2, 8.18 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

St. Louis has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Pirates have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

