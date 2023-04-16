Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .446.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (28.6%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .420 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.