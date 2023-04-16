The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .446.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (28.6%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

