Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)
- Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Hedges had a base hit in 41 out of 112 games last season (36.6%), with multiple hits in nine of those games (8.0%).
- He went yard in seven of 112 games in 2022 (6.3%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hedges drove in a run in 21.4% of his 112 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.5% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 27 of his 112 games last year.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.169
|AVG
|.158
|.242
|OBP
|.240
|.206
|SLG
|.285
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|21 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|3 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (10.7%)
|12 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (26.8%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.7%)
|8 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .420 batting average against him.
