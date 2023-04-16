Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (19) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- In 86.7% of his 15 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in seven games this year (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.05 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .420 against him.
