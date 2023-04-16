Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .231 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
- In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Santana has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .420 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.