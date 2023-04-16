Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .355 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Joe has had a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Joe has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.05 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .420 batting average against him.
