As they prepare for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 16 at FedExForum.

Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers with Fubo!

The Grizzlies head into this game on the heels of a 115-100 loss to the Thunder on Sunday. Kenneth Lofton Jr. put up 42 points, 14 rebounds and zero assists for the Grizzlies.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Lakers earned a 108-102 OT victory over the Timberwolves. LeBron James scored 30 points in the Lakers' victory, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis has a 34-7 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 122.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.2 points more than the 116.9 they've scored this year.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.5% from deep.

The Grizzlies average 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in the league), and allow 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when it scores more than 113 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Lakers are posting 122.6 points per contest, 5.4 more than their season average (117.2).

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.