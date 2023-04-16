After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is hitting .148 with a home run and four walks.
  • In four of eight games this year, Suwinski got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Suwinski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.05 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .420 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.