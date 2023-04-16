The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .217 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • This season, Bae has totaled at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .420 against him.
