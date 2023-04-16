The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .217 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

This season, Bae has totaled at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings