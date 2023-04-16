Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .217 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- This season, Bae has totaled at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .420 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.