Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .182 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 14 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .420 against him.
