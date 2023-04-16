After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Mathias reached base via a hit in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (six of them).
  • He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.0% of his games a year ago (12 of 30), Mathias drove in a run. In five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He crossed the plate in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including scoring more than once in 10.0% of his games (three times).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .420 to opposing hitters.
