Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, April 16, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Pirates have +150 odds to win. An 8-run total is listed for this game.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 4-4 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.