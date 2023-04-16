Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .344 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro is batting .533 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Castro has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .420 against him.
