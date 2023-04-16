After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate (2022)

  • Marcano hit .206 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 53.1% of his games last season (26 of 49), Marcano got a base hit, and in five of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 49 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.
  • Marcano picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games last year (nine of 49), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 27
.164 AVG .237
.230 OBP .276
.254 SLG .344
5 XBH 5
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
16/6 K/BB 28/4
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 27
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .420 to opposing batters.
