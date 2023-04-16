Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate (2022)
- Marcano hit .206 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games last season (26 of 49), Marcano got a base hit, and in five of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Logging a plate appearance in 49 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.
- Marcano picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games last year (nine of 49), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.164
|AVG
|.237
|.230
|OBP
|.276
|.254
|SLG
|.344
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .420 to opposing batters.
