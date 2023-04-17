On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

McCutchen enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings