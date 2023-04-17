Austin Hedges -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has a double and a walk while hitting .143.
  • Twice in six games this year, Hedges has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
  • Hedges has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a .96 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 69th in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers.
