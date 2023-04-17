Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has a double and a walk while hitting .143.
- Twice in six games this year, Hedges has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- Hedges has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a .96 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 69th in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers.
