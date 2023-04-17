The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (20) this season.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 14 of 16 games this season (87.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had an RBI in eight games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings