The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .228 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), with more than one hit four times (26.7%).

In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this year (26.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

