Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jason Delay, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Delay has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
