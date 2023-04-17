Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .219 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .217.

Bae has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bae has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings