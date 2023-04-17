Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .186 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
