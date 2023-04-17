On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .186 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Hayes has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.