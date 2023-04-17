Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Mathias got a hit in 12 of 30 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 of 30 games last year (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 30.0% of his 30 games last season, he scored a run (nine times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.