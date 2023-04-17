Pirates vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Elias Diaz and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).
Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rockies
|-145
|+120
|11.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh is 6-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 16 opportunities.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-3
|6-4
|5-4
|4-3
|7-5
|2-2
