The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen at Coors Field on Monday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 19 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 66 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.435 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In three starts this season, Hill has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Astros L 7-0 Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies - Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies - Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies - Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds - Home Roansy Contreras Graham Ashcraft 4/21/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luis Cessa 4/22/2023 Reds - Home Rich Hill Hunter Greene

