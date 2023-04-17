In the series opener on Monday, April 17, Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies (5-11) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7), who will counter with Rich Hill. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rockies (-145). The total for the contest has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.96 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-2, 7.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Rockies have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rockies went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Colorado combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Mark Mathias 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Connor Joe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

