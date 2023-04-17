Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.393 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .333.
- Castro is batting .444 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Castro has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3) among pitchers who qualify.
