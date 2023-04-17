On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.393 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .333.

Castro is batting .444 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Castro has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

