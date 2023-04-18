Andrew McCutchen -- hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

McCutchen will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers in his last outings.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings