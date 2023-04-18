Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- McCutchen will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers in his last outings.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.30 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Urena (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to his opponents.
