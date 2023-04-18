Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has a double and two walks while hitting .167.
- Hedges has a hit in three of seven games played this season (42.9%), but no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Hedges has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.30 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .370 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.