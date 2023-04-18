After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has a double and two walks while hitting .167.

Hedges has a hit in three of seven games played this season (42.9%), but no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not homered.

Hedges has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings