Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.603) and total hits (22) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 15th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season (52.9%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.30).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .370 batting average against him.
