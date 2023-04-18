On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rockies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.603) and total hits (22) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 15th in slugging.
  • Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has homered in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this season (52.9%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.30).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena (0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .370 batting average against him.
