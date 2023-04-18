Caris LeVert and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

LeVert, in his previous game (April 15 loss against the Knicks) produced three points.

With prop bets available for LeVert, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.1 14.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 2.8 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.1 PRA -- 19.8 19.9 PR -- 15.9 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Caris LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per contest.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Caris LeVert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 18 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 15 4 7 4 1 1 1/24/2023 21 9 2 3 2 0 0 12/4/2022 16 4 4 1 0 0 1 10/30/2022 29 1 3 8 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LeVert or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.