Carlos Santana -- hitting .282 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the hill, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .242 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Santana has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

