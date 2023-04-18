Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 18, 2023
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Donovan Mitchell and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-161)
|4.5 (-149)
|4.5 (+120)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Mitchell is 32.5 points. That is 4.2 more than his season average of 28.3.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-128)
|8.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-133)
|0.5 (+200)
- The 14.5-point over/under set for Evan Mobley on Tuesday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average (16.2).
- He has pulled down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.
Darius Garland Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 21.6 points Darius Garland scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Garland has grabbed 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Garland, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-154)
- The 24 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (24.5).
- Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
