Oddsmakers have set player props for Donovan Mitchell and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-110) 4.5 (-161) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (+120)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Mitchell is 32.5 points. That is 4.2 more than his season average of 28.3.

Mitchell has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Evan Mobley on Tuesday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average (16.2).

He has pulled down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (-133) 2.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120)

The 21.6 points Darius Garland scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Garland has grabbed 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Garland, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154)

The 24 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (24.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.