The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cedi Osman included, will play at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 101-97 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Osman put up nine points.

With prop bets in place for Osman, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.7 8.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 12.5 11.5 PR -- 11 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Cedi Osman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cedi Osman Insights vs. the Knicks

Osman has taken 6.9 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 7.6% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.1 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Osman's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks have allowed 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

Cedi Osman vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 19 9 1 2 2 0 0 3/31/2023 21 14 1 2 4 1 0 1/24/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/4/2022 30 10 4 4 1 0 3 10/30/2022 15 3 0 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Osman or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.