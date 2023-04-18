Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .297 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Joe has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.30 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .370 against him.
