The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .297 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Joe has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.30 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .370 against him.
