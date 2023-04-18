Jack Suwinski -- 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .226 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Suwinski is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Suwinski has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Suwinski has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

