On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in four games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of them (20.0%).
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.30 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.90 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .370 to opposing batters.
