On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Bae has gotten a hit in eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in four games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of them (20.0%).

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings