The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI last time in action, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .206.

Hayes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

