The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI last time in action, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .206.
  • Hayes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.30).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Urena (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.90 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to opposing batters.
