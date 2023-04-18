How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has three quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Today's NBA Games
The Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks take to the home court of the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 57-25
- ATL Record: 41-41
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -10
- BOS Odds to Win: -533
- ATL Odds to Win: +403
- Total: 230.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 51-31
- NY Record: 47-35
- CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -5.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -224
- NY Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 214.5 points
The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers go on the road to face the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 45-37
- LAC Record: 44-38
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -8
- PHO Odds to Win: -357
- LAC Odds to Win: +283
- Total: 226.5 points
