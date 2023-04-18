Tuesday's contest at Coors Field has the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (5-12) at 8:40 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-6 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rockies will look to Jose Urena (0-2) against the Pirates and Vince Velasquez (1-2).

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream:

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 13 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (80 total, 4.7 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule