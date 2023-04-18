On Tuesday, April 18, Elias Diaz's Colorado Rockies (5-12) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rockies (-110). The contest's total is listed at 13 runs.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-2, 9.90 ERA) vs Vince Velasquez - PIT (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have won two out of the five games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rockies have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Rockies went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 9-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3300 - 4th

