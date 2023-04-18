Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate (2022)
- Marcano hit .206 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Marcano got a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games last season, with more than one hit in 10.2% of those games.
- Logging a plate appearance in 49 games a season ago, he hit just two dingers.
- In 18.4% of his games a season ago (nine of 49), Marcano drove home a run. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He touched home plate 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.164
|AVG
|.237
|.230
|OBP
|.276
|.254
|SLG
|.344
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Urena makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to his opponents.
