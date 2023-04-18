After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate (2022)

Marcano hit .206 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Marcano got a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games last season, with more than one hit in 10.2% of those games.

Logging a plate appearance in 49 games a season ago, he hit just two dingers.

In 18.4% of his games a season ago (nine of 49), Marcano drove home a run. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He touched home plate 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 27 .164 AVG .237 .230 OBP .276 .254 SLG .344 5 XBH 5 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 27 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

