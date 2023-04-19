On Wednesday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has a double and two walks while batting .136.

Hedges has a base hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Hedges has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 8 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

