The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.597) and total hits (23) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .273 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 88.9% of his 18 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 50.0% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

