Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.597) and total hits (23) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .273 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 88.9% of his 18 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gomber (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
