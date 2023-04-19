The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.597) and total hits (23) this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • Reynolds is batting .273 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 88.9% of his 18 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Gomber (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
