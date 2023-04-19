After going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .265 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

Suwinski is batting .467 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

This season, Suwinski has tallied at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (45.5%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings