Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .265 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- Suwinski is batting .467 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- This season, Suwinski has tallied at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (45.5%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.