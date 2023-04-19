Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jason Delay returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesApril 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Delay has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
