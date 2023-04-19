Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
- In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), Bae has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (four of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
