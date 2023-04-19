On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .226.

In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), Bae has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (four of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

