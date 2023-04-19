On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
  • In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), Bae has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (four of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.